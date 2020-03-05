Large brush fire snuffed out after being seen from doppler radar near the Tweed-New Haven Airport

The brush fire was a bit away from the airport, but it was large enough to be seen from the FOX61’s doppler radar as firefighters rushed to knock it down.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Flames from a brush fire near Tweed-New Haven Airport causing quite a scare for neighbors.

On Sunday, three separate fires in different locations sparked near the Tweed-New Haven Airport causing the flames of this brush fire around 3:00 pm.

“The fire department got here very quickly and was able to put out the fire, the origin of the fire we don’t know… it’s been a little dry, and it’s dry conditions in the wetlands,” said Sean Scanlon who is the airport’s executive director.

The airport says luckily, no planes were involved in the fire, but for neighbors across the street, it was quite a shock.

Rob Halub said, “It was about 20-foot high flames kind of going through we were a little bit worried because we thought it was a house fire.”

The brush fire happened near dean street where homes were located burning a large chunk of the high grass in the area.

According to some neighbors we spoke to, this is the first time in years a fire of this size has hit the area.

“That’s why I was a little bit alarmed and it’s why we had a bit amount of people come out for the neighborhood with fire extinguishers everything like that we were just kind of worried about the community…. Nothing too much no brush fires as my neighbor said probably the most amount of action in the past couple of decades,” said Halub.