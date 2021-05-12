South Windsor Christmas tree farm struggles to keep up with demand

Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor is now cutting back on its hours

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — One of the largest Christmas tree farms in Connecticut has now been forced to cut back on its hours because of too much demand and not enough supply. Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor will be closed to the public on weekdays starting Monday, Dec. 5.

"I've been doing this for a long time and we love what we do," said John Dzen, Owner of Dzen Tree Farm. "And it's sad because we've made a lot of happy families but, you know, going forward, there's going to be some tough times."

The Dzen's are feeling the impact of a national Christmas tree shortage. Much of their supply comes from Canada, where they were expecting three tractor-trailers worth of trees to be shipped this year. But, their supplier could only ship one tractor-trailer.

"We buy a little baby tree, four years old, plant in the ground. And eight years from now you put it in your living room," Dzen said.

That's how long it takes for the tree to grow to its full potential. The problem is, eight years ago, they didn't plan on a pandemic. And demand is the highest it's ever been during the pandemic. So, they're struggling to keep up. Especially since most families want taller, eight or nine-foot trees.

"The Christmas trees we have are substantially smaller than people want for their home," Dzen said.

It's a vicious cycle. The more people buy the premature trees now, the more that impacts next year's supply. It'll take years to get back on track.

But for now, the Dzen's are focusing on what they do have. They offer an experience for families, making the South Windsor spot a destination location.

A 17-foot Santa sits on their property, along with three live reindeer, and Santa's workshop. Santa and Mrs. Claus are there for visits, too.

"Definitely while I have the little kids it's good to have that here," said Kelly Pleshaw from Feeding Hills, Massachusetts.

A priceless gift the Dzen family will continue to give to CT families, as long as time allows.

"The Christmas tree supply and demand is a cycle. It's just one more thing and we'll work our way through it," Dzen said.

