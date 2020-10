Officials confirmed the fire is located on Crane Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Firefighters are responding to a large fire Friday night.

A nearby DOT traffic camera on Route 8 captured images of flames and smoke coming from the building. The fire is east of Route 8 and north of Interstate 84.

Additional details have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.