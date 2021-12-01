Largest combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots in over two years

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot stood at an estimated $625 million by early evening. And, for the time being, Wednesday's Powerball sits of $550 million.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With over $1.1 billion up for grabs on back-to-back nights, Connecticut's lottery terminals were humming Tuesday.

And, if you're looking to improve your odds, Krauzser’s convenience store, on Middletown Avenue, in North Haven, is a place you might consider frequenting.

The store has had so many lottery winners, including $200,000 and $100,000 winners, that it is a popular place to purchase tickets.

"I’m gonna buy the big one right now because I want to win the Mega Millions and I want to win the Powerball. too," said Vanetta Smith of New Haven.

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot stood at an estimated $625 million by early evening. And, for the time being, Wednesday's Powerball sits of $550 million.

"I just bought the winning Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot-winning tickets," said Stephanie Sparks, of Hamden, who was wearing a bright smile. "I’ll see you guys when I’m at the lottery headquarters to cash in my tickets."

"It’s about time somebody in Connecticut get some because you know what they keep giving it all away to the other states," Smith said.

She's right. There has never been a singular Mega Millions winner in Connecticut. And the last time a solo Powerball jackpot-winning ticket was sold here in Connecticut was June of 2012 when there was a $60 million winner sold in Seymour.

Whether they sold the winning ticket for $10 million or $500 million, the Krauzser's owner says they would receive the same commission, which is $100,000.