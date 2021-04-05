Larson, Mothers United Against Violence tour Hartford's North End in push to reduce gun violence

Dressed in blue polos and jackets, the mothers are seen at every vigil in Hartford after someone is tragically killed.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The uptick in the city's recent homicides has gotten the attention of residents and especially a group of mothers who have lost loved ones themselves.

Mothers United Against Violence took Rep. John Larson on a tour in the north end to let him see in person why residents have become so afraid to step outside.

Dressed in blue polos and jackets, the mothers are seen at every vigil in Hartford after someone is tragically killed.

When the vigils are over, the real work begins and that means going door to door in the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

"Car accidents, gun violence, suicide, opioid, everything that you can think of it happens," said Debra Davis with Mothers United Against Violence.

Larson joined the group of mothers and Reverend Henry Brown and walked from the YMCA on Albany to Nelson Street where three-year-old Randell Jones was shot and killed on April 10th.

Too many times, the children Brown spoke to have become used to seeing blood and police tape.

"They see a violent death; they see a shooting and they go home! But can you imagine what that does to a child’s mind? Oh, wait a minute, I saw so and so get killed but ain’t nobody doing nothing about it," said Reverend Brown.

Towards the end of the tour, Reverend Brown showed a large memorial behind a home for a 16-year-old who died.

He said the memorials are seen at almost every corner of the north end.

"If we don’t save our babies now, five years down the road, we might not have a future," said Rev. Brown.

Rep. Larson advocated for a pair of bills aimed at expanding and strengthening background checks for gun buyers that passed the House of Representatives in March but is held up in the Senate over objections from Republicans.

Prior to the tour, Larson urged people to vote to get this legislation passed.

"Universal background checks on guns, making sure that we’re doing everything feasibly possible which is supported by Americans overwhelmingly," said Rep. Larson.

Brown and police continuing to echo the message of - if you see something, say something.

