Last Connecticut resident in church sanctuary gets a stay of removal from ICE

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Supporters of a Ecuadorian immigrant who first sought sanctuary from a federal deportation order in a New Haven church in 2017 are celebrating his temporary reprieve. Nelson Pinos has been granted a one-year stay this week and is finally packing up and moving out of the church.

On Saturday, many of the people who supported Pinos and his family celebrated news of his stay, but vowed to make sure the 47-year-old gets to remain here permanently. Pinos has lived in the U.S. for 29 years. His supporters note the fight for his freedom and the freedom of other immigrants without legal status is far from over.