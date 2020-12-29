Last day of Foodshare's program scheduled for December 29

They hope to be back soon, but they are facing a few challenges.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday was the last scheduled day for Foodshare's food distribution at Rentschler Field. They hope to be back soon, but they are facing a few challenges.

"The winter is very challenging here in New England, as we all know, and we've been preparing for that. We've been working around the clock over the past couple of weeks to figure out how do we keep this type of distribution open over the winter months," said Jason Jakubowski, president, and CEO of Foodshare.

They have already overcome a few hurdles, but are still facing one more.

"We've figured out the snow plowing piece, we've figured out the food acquisition piece, the last thing that we need is an enclosure, some type of a tent type of structure to cover the food," said Jakubowski.

They are asking anyone who might be able to help, to contact them.

"If anybody has any tents out there or any type of structure that we could put over the food that would withstand the snow and the ice, please give us a call," said Jakubowski.

You can call Foodshare at (860)286-9999.

Over the past nine months, Foodshare has distributed more than 7 million pounds of food, and served hundreds of thousands of households.

It's an effort made possible thanks to volunteers. Attorney General William Tong joined the volunteers filling trunks on Tuesday morning.

"It's great to see so many friends and neighbors and members of our community out here helping each other," he said.