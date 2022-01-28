Last-minute preparations ahead of winter storm

People spent Friday night getting everything they needed to stay home during the storm.

VERNON, Conn. — Ahead of the winter nor'easter, a plan is in place in Northern Connecticut.

"The plan is always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and I think we've done a good job of that," said Dwight Ryniewicz, director of public works for the Town of Vernon.

He said crews are ready to respond. Their concern now is what the storm will end up bringing.

"When snow starts to fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches, and sometimes even more per hour, you do have vision problems. If you start getting the winds and the snow's blowing sideways sometimes it's hard for the drivers as far as their sight and vision goes," Ryniewicz said.

The state Department of Transportation will have more than 600 plows on the roads working through those conditions. That's why officials are asking everyone to help them out, by staying home.

"I need people to be very diligent. Stay off the roads if you can, this is supposed to be a very nasty storm," said DOT commissioner, Joseph Giulietti.

Friday night people were out getting some last-minute essentials so that they can stay home Saturday.

Many people filled up their gas tanks ahead of the storm.

"Oh yeah I'm not going anywhere tomorrow, staying right home," said Regan Burba of South Windsor. "Don't want to be stranded," he said.

Others were stocking up on food.

"Mostly just bread and things in case we lose power," said Renae Charette of Vernon. "We're usually pretty good about not losing power but I feel like when I don't get stuff that's when it will happen," she said.

People also made last-minute stops at the hardware store for the items they need to make it through the storm.

"I've got another gas can cause you can never have too many, and I've got a heavy-duty cord cause I've just tied my panel in so my generator can run directly in so I don't have to run the cords all into the house," said Matt McKenney of Stafford Springs.

---

---

