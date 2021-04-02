Latest bill would bar NCAA limits on athlete NIL rights

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut has introduced a bill that would guarantee college athlete the right to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals.
It would bar the NCAA, schools and conferences from imposing restrictions. It is the third piece of legislation related to name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes introduced in Congress since December.
The bill focuses on creating a national standard for NIL compensation that would give college athletes unfettered access to the free market, It would give oversight responsibilities to the Federal Trade Commission.