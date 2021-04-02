x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Latest bill would bar NCAA limits on athlete NIL rights

It is the third piece of legislation related to name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes introduced in Congress since December.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, the NCAA headquarters is shown in Indianapolis. The NCAA and the Power Five conferences will have to work harder to prevent major changes to college sports now that Democrats control Congress and the White House. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut has introduced a bill that would guarantee college athlete the right to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals. 

It would bar the NCAA, schools and conferences from imposing restrictions. It is the third piece of legislation related to name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes introduced in Congress since December. 

The bill focuses on creating a national standard for NIL compensation that would give college athletes unfettered access to the free market, It would give oversight responsibilities to the Federal Trade Commission.