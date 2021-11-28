Hamden swears in Lauren Garrett as new mayor

Garrett took office after Curt Balzano Leng held the position for over six years.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Town of Hamden now has a new mayor in office. Lauren Garrett was sworn in as the Hamden mayor midday Sunday.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, along with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and other state leaders, were in attendance for the swearing-in ceremony.

She ran on the Democrat ticket against Republican Ron Gambardella.

Garrett took office after Curt Balzano Leng held the position for over six years. Leng ran in this past mayoral election as a write-in candidate after losing in the Democratic primary.

Leng put out a farewell message and wished Garrett good luck on social media late Sunday morning.

His statement said in part,

"I wanted to take this opportunity to wish the Mayor-elect, Mrs. Garrett, success in her efforts to help our Town and all of our residents.

"Her Administration’s decisions and accomplishments will affect our community in ways big and small. Let the guiding principle of these experiences always be for the good of our community, for all of our neighbor … for our Hamden."

Garrett is the first female mayor of Hamden in 20 years. One of her goals is getting finances "under control" by adjusting the mill rate and improving economic development.

Garrett grew up in Michigan and has lived in Connecticut since 2002, according to her campaign website. She's a former Legislative Council member and is listed as a co-chair of the Democratic Town Committee's 2020-2022 Issues Committee.

