Lawmaker asks for state involvement in Bridgeport social club death

Sen. Marilyn Moore says she wants to ensure a fair review of the Sept. 27 death of Nayir Nixon in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut lawmaker has asked the top state prosecutor to investigate the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot inside a social club and then stumbled outside where he was struck by a car.

Democratic state Sen. Marilyn Moore says she wants to ensure a fair review of the Sept. 27 death of Nayir Nixon in Bridgeport. No arrests have been made.

Moore says the city would benefit from the state's involvement because Nixon was shot inside a club managed by a member of the Bridgeport City Council.