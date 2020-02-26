Lawmakers, advocates call for end to solitary confinement

Advocates and state lawmakers are calling for the end of solitary confinement in Connecticut's prisons and jails.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Advocates and state lawmakers are calling for the end of solitary confinement in Connecticut's prisons and jails.

The group Stop Solitary: Connecticut held a news conference Tuesday with lawmakers to express support for ending the practice.

A replica solitary cell was also on display in the lobby of the Capitol building.

New Haven Democratic Sen. Gary Winfield said a bill ending the practice could be coming to the Judiciary Committee.