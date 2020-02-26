x
Lawmakers, advocates call for end to solitary confinement

Advocates and state lawmakers are calling for the end of solitary confinement in Connecticut's prisons and jails.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Advocates and state lawmakers are calling for the end of solitary confinement in Connecticut's prisons and jails.

The group Stop Solitary: Connecticut held a news conference Tuesday with lawmakers to express support for ending the practice.

A replica solitary cell was also on display in the lobby of the Capitol building.

New Haven Democratic Sen. Gary Winfield said a bill ending the practice could be coming to the Judiciary Committee.

James Tillman was wrongfully convicted and spent time in solitary. He said it was hard being around the cell because of his memories. 

