Lawmakers considering permanent tax credit, other tax cuts

HARTFORD, Conn. — An income tax credit that was expanded during the pandemic should be made permanent, top Democrats in the Connecticut legislature proposed Wednesday. The increased tax credit for low to moderate-income working individuals and families is set to expire July 1.

It's one of nearly a dozen proposals from state lawmakers this year to lower taxes, now that Connecticut's economy appears to be improving. And it comes after a state Department of Revenue Services study of the total tax burden on residents, released this week, showed lower-income taxpayers pay a greater percentage of their income on state and local taxes than higher-income taxpayers.

The General Assembly's Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee will hold a public hearing Thursday on tax proposals being offered this session, including making the earned income tax credit change permanent, reducing the state's 6.35% sales tax, and creating various exemptions to the state's personal income tax.

“We need to get serious, as Democrats and Republicans, on tax reform,” said Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, co-chair of the tax committee, who supports making the expanded earned income tax credit permanent. “There are a lot of other ideas. This is a down payment of what we can do this year as a session."

In December, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced that nearly 200,000 low- to moderate-income families in Connecticut who benefit from the state’s earned income tax credit program would receive an extra tax refund check. Using $75 million in federal pandemic funds, the state retroactively increased the 2020 tax credit from 23% of the federal earned income tax credit to 41.5% for eligible households that earned up to $56,844 in 2020 and filed for the 2020 EITC.

The amount of each household’s payment depended on the size of their federal tax credit, which the IRS calculates based on a taxpayers’ income, marital status, and number of qualifying children. A single parent of two, for example, whose income meets the federal poverty level and who received a $1,246 state credit in the spring of 2021 received an additional $1,002, according to Lamont’s office.

Both Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, D-New Haven, and House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Wednesday they want to make the 41.5% rate permanent. That could cost approximately $42 million and would come from the General Fund, the state's main spending account, Ritter said.

Both legislative leaders acknowledged the figure could be subject to negotiation. They're also interested in a new child tax credit, similar to the federal tax credit program. Meanwhile, the governor says he prefers increasing the local property tax credit against the personal income and capping local car taxes — both are in his state budget proposal.

The governor wants to speed up the planned, phased-in exemption of income earned from pensions and annuities from the personal income tax, as well as expand eligibility for a student loan tax credit program for employers who help pay off their workers’ loans.

Meanwhile, legislative Republicans want to lower the state's 6.35% sales tax rate to 5.99% through the rest of 2022 to help blunt the impact of inflation. Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, said Wednesday the GOP is looking at possibly extending the tax cut even longer or making it permanent.

“We’re going to look at giving more relief to Connecticut families. And the benefit of this sales tax cut is that it is applicable to everyone. It can be implemented now," he said, not ruling out support for making the earned income tax credit change permanent.

“Believe me, Republicans are always going to behave an open mind and want a conversation on any type of tax relief for Connecticut families,” Kelly said. “But this (sales tax cut) is better because it can help them today rather than a tax credit next year after you’ve already paid taxes to the state.”

Kelly said the fact that Democrats are proposing tax cuts shows they've been wrong about the state's tax policies.

“They’re acting as if they had no hand in putting that financial harm and those taxes on the backs of our families," said Kelly, listing tax increases in recent years that he said lower- and middle-class families have had to shoulder. “I hope the people across the state of Connecticut understand who’s responsible for that tax burden.”

