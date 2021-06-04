CT Judiciary Committee passes marijuana legislation

The Gov.'s bill creates a framework for a new legal system allowing people 21 years and older to possess, use and consume up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana.

HARTFORD, Conn. — *Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.

The Connecticut Judiciary committee passed marijuana legislation on a close vote of 22 to 16 Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Ned Lamont's bill would create a framework for a new legal system allowing people 21 years and older to possess, use and consume up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana.

"Today, the Judiciary Committee voted to move forward SB 888. While this proposal remains a work in progress, it does represent a substantial amount of work by the Committee on the criminal justice and equitability provisions of the bill," said State Rep. Steven Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport). "The Committee's vote today is a strong endorsement of our belief that cannabis should be legal for adult recreational use. This is something that I believe is long overdue, especially considering the strong body of research supporting the fact that cannabis is not as addictive or destructive as other legalized substances like alcohol and tobacco."

But legislative leaders caution that additional changes will likely be made to the legislation in the coming weeks.

There are also provisions to ensure Black and other communities of color adversely affected by the war on drugs benefit from a legal marketplace.

The bill will now move on to the House for a vote.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.