Lawmakers expected to vote on gas tax holiday on Wednesday

The proposal would suspend the 25-cents-per-gallon gas tax starting on April 1st.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gas prices in Connecticut are trending back down this week. The average price per gallon was at $4.33 on Tuesday, compared to $4.45 a week ago. It's not much comfort to consumers still paying much more than they're used to though.

"It sucks because you have to make more conscious efforts to where you're going to drive, to where you're going to go to," said Kenell Turner of New Britain.

However, there could be even more relief coming their way. Lawmakers are expected to vote on a gas tax relief proposal on Wednesday, suspending the 25-cents-per-gallon tax.

"25-cents-a-gallon is huge. So yes, that would be deeply appreciated," said Eileen McMurrer of West Hartford.

Gov. Lamont announced that would run from April 1st to June 30th. With bipartisan support, the proposal is expected to pass.

"It hits everybody so it's relief that we can provide right away in the short term as we continue to navigate all of the uncertainty that we have," said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora.

The Connecticut Energy Marketers Association has some concerns that people won't see that relief immediately though. They're asking the state to refund the taxes paid for the gas that's already in the tanks at gas stations.

"If Connecticut doesn't do that it could take days or maybe a week or more for consumers to see the reduction," said Chris Herb, president and CEO of CEMA. "The tax has already been paid when the delivery is made to the tank."

That means gas stations would have to get through that gas before being able to pass along the tax-free gas and how long that would take, all depends on how busy they are.

"The effective date isn't until April so they should be able to work through whatever gas they currently have in the ground to plan appropriately for that April 1st effective date," said House Majority Leader Jason Rojas.

Also part of this proposal is a tax-free week for shoppers in April, similar to the one we typically see in August and free transportation on CT Transit buses.

Still, lawmakers on both sides agree there's more work to be done.

"I don't think it is enough," Candelora said.

"It's never enough, I wish we could cut more given where gas is," Rojas said.

Both chambers are expected to vote on Wednesday.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.