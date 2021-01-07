Local lawmakers, leaders question Connecticut's juvenile justice system following arrest in deadly New Britain hit-and-run

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said with its policies, the State of Connecticut has actually trained juveniles to become adult criminals.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain town leaders and House Republicans are calling for changes to Connecticut's juvenile justice system after Tuesday's deadly hit-and-run on East Street claimed the life of a 53-year-old man.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection to the deadly crash who police say was arrested 13 times in the past three-and-a-half years.

“It’s unfathomable to think that this has happened to somebody who was so innocent, literally just running, jogging down the street," said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart. “Thirteen times this young man was arrested in the last three and half years and nothing happened to him. He was still allowed to be out driving a vehicle. He was still out committing crimes, and now he took somebody’s life.”

House Republicans have called for immediate action on what they call the 'juvenile crime crisis,' with caucus leadership requesting a special legislative session to analyze and make policy changes.

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said with its policies, the State of Connecticut has actually trained juveniles to become adult criminals.

"Raising the age to 18 that the Democrats proposed is now really coming to haunt us because these children they don’t have diversionary programs, we don’t have the ability to detain them, and judges are restricted on the ability of how to deal with a juvenile, even ones that are violent at times," Candelora said.

Advocates for youth impacted by the juvenile justice system argue the laws already have enough teeth and want communities to dig deeper to address the root issues.

The Connecticut Juvenile Justice Alliance works to end the criminalization of youth in the state.

Officials at the organization say there are other ways to help young people hold themselves accountable and for the system to respond that would increase public safety instead of making it easier to incarcerate someone.

"There are plenty of programs that exist nationally that work that keep young people in their communities that have been shown to increase public safety and have showed fantastic outcomes for both young people and for the community members," Christina Quaranta, CTJJA Executive Director said.

“We need to start looking programs that encourage the family relationship, encourages development," Candelora added.

House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) and House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford, Manchester) released the following statement to FOX6:

"As we saw during this year's legislative session, we have an opportunity to work in a bipartisan manner to address our state's most pressing issues. We are always willing to meet and talk about informed and viable solutions to address an issue that is incredibly complex and cuts across social, economic and criminal justice policies. It will take time and hard work from every corner of the juvenile justice system, state and local government, and law enforcement to find meaningful solutions.”

