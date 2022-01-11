How to winterize your grass lawn before more frosts bite it

Six weeks ago, some lawns were still burnt. Thanks to plenty of rain, they've recovered from the drought. Here's a look at how to get them ready for winter.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The unusually warm weather this week will give all of us a chance to get some yard work done, whether we want to or not.

A big rebound in rainfall in September and October has rejuvenated lawns.

"That just helped everyone’s lawns recover extremely fast," Adam Chrzanowski, a lead service manager with Weed Man, told us.

Even though there have been a few frosts and even a harder freeze, lawns haven't gone dormant yet. Plus, there's still time to plant new grass, so it'll be ready in the new year.

"Anything you get to germinate right now will continue its growth into the spring," Chrzanowski said, adding another few weeks of good germinating weather is possible, especially given the warmer than average forecast.

It comes down to two main things: fertilization and aeration.

But there’s one thing that can stop any of that from being effective this time of year: leaves.

Leaves covering the grass prevent any fertilizer from reaching down to the root of the plant. Plus, leaves can suffocate the grass plant, turning it yellow.

Keeping the lawn clear of leaves as much as possible over the next few weeks is key.

Even though the grass isn't growing as quickly these days, it's still important to mow frequently.

"If they have a substantial amount of leaves I’d probably say every four to five days," Chrzanowski said.

Ryan Breton is a meteorologist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at rbreton@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.