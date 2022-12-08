Family of teen killed in Farmington DUI crash sues driver, Live Nation

Coffey was denied entry into the concert due to his level of intoxication, according to the lawsuit, which made him "combative" before driving off from the venue.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A civil lawsuit has been filed against a Farmington man for his involvement in a deadly DUI crash, as well as Live Nation, which is accused of promoting excessive drinking at a summer concert.

Jacob Coffey, 21, ran a red light at the intersection of Birdseye Road and Colt Highway and then crashed into a car being driven by 17-year-old Luke Roux, on June 25, 2022. Roux was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the crash.

A blood-drawn alcohol content test showed Coffey's blood alcohol content was at 0.191, according to a lawsuit filed by Roux's estate on Monday.

Jacob Coffey, as well as Robin Coffey, who owned the car Jacob was driving at the time of the crash, are accused of negligence and recklessness.

Live Nation, a concert promotions company, is also named in the lawsuit on negligence and public nuisance charges; the company is accused of encouraging an unsafe drinking environment and failing to train security employees to handle tailgating and individuals who may be intoxicated.

The lawsuit states that Coffey intended to go to the Dierks Bentley "Beers on Me" concert at the Xfinity Theatre, and tailgated and drank before trying to get into the venue. Coffey was denied entry into the concert due to his level of intoxication, according to the lawsuit. This made Coffey "combative" and he then got into a car and left the venue grounds, the lawsuit states.

Shortly after that, Coffey ran a red light, and his car fatally collided with Roux's car.

The civil lawsuit demands at least $15,000 in damages.

As for criminal charges, Coffey was arrested in August and charged with first-degree manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, red light violation, and speeding greater than 60 mph.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.