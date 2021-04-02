Lawsuit: Mentally ill inmates shackled, isolated in cells

The suit also says the treatment is illegal discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — A disability rights group is suing Connecticut prison officials on allegations that inmates with mental illness are being physically and psychologically abused at the maximum-security Northern Correctional Institution.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday by Disability Rights Connecticut says the Department of Correction’s use of prolonged isolation and in-cell shackling of mentally ill prisoners is cruel and unusual punishment that violates their constitutional rights.