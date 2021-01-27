Lawsuit: Priest raped boy on day of his sister's wedding

The lawsuit charges that the Bridgeport diocese knew or should have known that the Rev. Kiernan Ahearn was unfit to be around children.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — A lawsuit filed in Bridgeport charges that a Catholic priest raped a 9-year-old altar boy on the day the priest was to officiate at the wedding of the boy’s sister.

Ahearn died in 1997. He served as parochial vicar at St. Mary Church in Bethel, Connecticut from 1991 to 1993.

The Diocese of Bridgeport released a statement regarding the lawsuit:

"The Diocese of Bridgeport has learned that a lawsuit has been filed in Bridgeport Superior Court claiming the late Fr. Kiernan Ahern, a member of the Franciscan order, sexually abused a nine-year-old boy while serving as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish in Bethel. Though the diocese has not received any notice of a lawsuit from Attorney Faxon and has not been formally served with a complaint related to a claim against the late Fr. Kieran, we are deeply disturbed by the allegations. The Diocese was not made aware of this claim at any time before learning of the lawsuit. The victim is not named.

Fr. Ahern, who served briefly in the Diocese, is included on the diocesan Credibly Accused Clergy list of Religious Order priests. He was removed from ministry in 1993 based on a single allegation and ultimately was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Though not a diocesan priest, he served at St Luke Parish in Westport (1986-90) and St Mary Parish, Bethel (1991-93). He passed away in 1997. Until the incident leading to his arrest in 1993, the diocese was unaware of any other allegations concerning Kieran Ahern related to minors. He was promptly removed from ministry at that time.