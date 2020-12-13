Lawsuit: Wolcott discriminated against disabled people

The DOJ sued Wolcott on Dec. 7 over a 2016 zoning board decision that prohibited any community residences for adults with disabilities

WOLCOTT, Conn. — The U.S. Justice Department is accusing a Connecticut town of discrimination and breaking federal law by barring group homes for adults with disabilities.

The agency sued Wolcott on Dec. 7 over a 2016 zoning board decision that prohibited any community residences for adults with disabilities, the Republican-American reported Saturday. The board then used that prohibition to reject a proposed group home for 13 adults with mental health disabilities.

The group home was proposed by Self Inc., which filed a similar lawsuit against the town in February. That lawsuit remains pending.

Mayor Thomas Dunn denied the allegations.

"We do not discriminate," Dunn said. "The town of Wolcott does not discriminate against disabled persons and we did not violate the Fair Housing Act with respect to the property on Old Bound Line Road and we are vigorously defending the lawsuit."