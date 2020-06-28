Ledyard police investigating incident with Black Lives Matter sign outside of church

A sign board owned by the church was altered to read “Black Lies Matter”

LEDYARD, Conn. — Police are investigating the alteration of a Black Lives Matter sign outside a church Friday.

Police were called Friday morning to the Ledyard Congregational Church at 722 Colonel Ledyard Highway, in the area of the Ledyard Food Pantry, to investigate a report that the message on a sign board owned by the church was altered to read “Black Lies Matter."

Police said, "Officer Ryan Foster assisted in returning the message to its original form. We are working with the church to establish the timeline and any pertinent information."