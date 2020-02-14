Ledyard High School students honor classmate on Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is taking on a deeper meaning for these students.

LEDYARD, Conn — Students throughout the Ledyard school district are 'going pink and red' Friday.

Valentine’s Day is taking on a deeper meaning for these students. They are honoring their classmate Jenna Foltz after she passed away during heart surgery.

15-year-old Jenna suffered from a heart condition and and passed three weeks ago following heart surgery.

According to officials, Jenna was well known across her school for having a big heart full of kindness and compassion.

Ledyard’s Music Department shared a video to their Facebook page of students singing and paying homage to their classmate.

The video has already received thousands of views and hundreds of shares.

Ledyard High School students have plans to raise money for a memorial scholarship in Jenna's name.

The school will hold a pep rally — plus a musical performance Friday, as they continue to honor her.