Ledyard man turns himself in connection to July shooting that left 3-year-old injured

The child suffered serious hand injuries in a handgun discharge incident that occurred inside a Gales Ferry home on July 27.

LEDYARD, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The above video aired on July 27. 2021.*

An arrest has been made Monday in connection to a shooting that injured a child back in July, officials said.

Austin Thibeault, 22, of Gales Ferry, turned himself in at Ledyard police on a warrant.

Thibeault is charged with assault in the second degree, risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment first degree and criminally negligent storage of a firearm.

He posted a $35,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 1.

