Ledyard man turns himself in connection to July shooting that left 3-year-old injured

LEDYARD, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The above video aired on July 27. 2021.*
An arrest has been made Monday in connection to a shooting that injured a child back in July, officials said.
Austin Thibeault, 22, of Gales Ferry, turned himself in at Ledyard police on a warrant.
A 3-year old boy suffered serious hand injuries in a handgun discharge incident that occurred inside a Kerrie Court home on July 27.
Thibeault is charged with assault in the second degree, risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment first degree and criminally negligent storage of a firearm.
He posted a $35,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 1.
