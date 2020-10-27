Ledyard Music sings the classic 'I Put A Spell On You'

The high school students put out their own version of arguably "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins most famous song.

LEDYARD, Conn. — "I put a spell on you."

For those born before circa 1993, you may associate it with the renditions by Nina Simone or Annie Lennox. For those even older than that, you may even remember the always entertaining original by "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins.

Ledyard Music did their rendition of "I Put A Spell On You" from the Halloween staple, 1993's "Hocus Pocus." The legendary Better Midler belts out the notes as the witch "Winnie" Sanderson. The music was arranged by Rob Dietz.

In a Facebook post, Ledyard Music said they will be producing more of Dietz's work in the fall.