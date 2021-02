Orders must be placed by February 12 at 10 p.m.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Looking for a different way to express your love to your person this year?

Ledyard High School's Music Department is here to help with Virtual Singing Valentines!

Take your pick, the students have several versions of songs.

You can order a personalized video to be emailed to your loved one this weekend.

Orders must be placed by Friday, February 12 at 10 p.m.