Vote on controversial vaccination exemption bill on Monday

After 20-hour public hearing that brought thousands to Capitol, Public Health Committee poised to vote

HARTFORD, Conn. — The legislatures Public Health Committee is expected to vote on a bill that would repeal the "religious exemption" allowing unvaccinated children to attend the state's public schools.

Last week, the Capitol was deluged with protesters and people looking to testify at a public hearing on the bill. Over 400 people did testify before the committee at a hearing that started at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and did not finish until Thursday morning.

Members of the medical and science community urged members of the General Assembly on Wednesday not to be swayed by the large numbers of advocates who turned out, many with young children in tow. During the 2018-19 school year, the vaccination rate fell below the federally mandated guideline of 95% in 134 schools with more than 30 kindergarten students.

The vast majority of medical professionals say that presents a risk to children who, for medical reasons, cannot be vaccinated against diseases such as measles, and rely on 'herd immunity' to protect them.

But many said the bill violates their right to raise and care for their children as they see fit, as well as their religious rights. In the United States, no major organized religion has clearly advocated against childhood immunizations.

Brian Festa, Co-founder of the CT Freedom Alliance, which advocates against the bill, said in a statement on Sunday, "We are expecting a very large presence at the LOB once again tomorrow morning, as a vote is expected on HB 5044."