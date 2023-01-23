LGBTQ+ group Equality Connecticut launched

Up to now, Connecticut is one of the few states without an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.

HARTFORD, Conn. — After working more than a year, advocates Monday announced the formation of Equality Connecticut, a group that will protect and defend the rights of LGBTQ+ citizens.

Although Connecticut has long been in the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights nationwide, until now the state has not had a group to advance and protect the community’s rights.

Equality Connecticut said that in a time of increasing political and physical attacks on LGBTQ people, the work they expect to do is more important than ever.

In a statement, Executive Director Matt Blinstrubas said, “Equality Connecticut is built around the principles of power and joy. We will advocate for positive change, celebrate the LGBTQIA+ communities in the state, cultivate financial resources to support all LGBTQIA+ organizations, and expand a sense of belonging for every community member.”

The group outlined its priorities as:

Expand state suicide prevention programs to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive

Support legislation to ensure the coverage of fertility care for LGBTQIA+ people

Ensure access to gender-affirming health care in the state

Support the continued progress of the state’s LGBTQ Health and Human Services Committee

Advocate and raise funds for the creation of a Connecticut AIDS memorial in Hartford through the Shawn Lang Task Force for a Connecticut AIDS Memorial

Build a pipeline of young LGBTQIA+ leaders and activists through a new training program

In the early 2000s, the advocacy group Love Makes a Family worked on same sex marriage and LGBTQ+ family issues. The group disbanded after same sex marriage was made legal in 2008.

