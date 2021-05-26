Here are Connecticut's LGBTQ+ Pride Month events

Celebrating Pride Month around the state

HARTFORD, Conn. — June is recognized as Pride month after the riots at the Stonewall Inn, a tavern in New York City's Greenwich Village which was the site of a 1969 uprising widely viewed as the start of the modern gay civil rights movement.

A police raid on June 28, 1969 triggered a riot by a group of transgender, lesbian and gay patrons objecting to the continuing harassment by authorities. That night they blockaded officers in the building for a time.

The event triggered several nights of riots and the following year, LGBT groups staged a parade to mark the anniversary.

Since then, Pride events around the country have grown. In some cities, the Pride parade is one of the largest events of the year.

Traditionally, Hartford Pride has been scheduled in September so as not to conflict with larger events in Boston and New York City.

Here are the Pride events happening in Connecticut this month:

Southington Pride

Southington Pride is launching the first-ever town-wide Pride Celebration in 2021 with events kicking off on May 21.

May 21 at 4 p.m. Flag: raising/Prayer Service at St. Paul Episcopal Church

May 29 between 1-4 p.m.: Youth/Family PRIDE Event at YMCA Camp Sloper Outdoor Center.

June 3: Southington Community Cultural Arts exhibit for the month of June

June 5: Family Craft Day

Stratford

Pride Flag raising at Town Hall on Tuesday, June 1 at 9:00 a.m. to recognize Pride Month in a ceremony in support for the LGBTQ community.

Out Film CT

Out Film CT is hosting its annual LGBTQ+ film festival for the 34th year. The festival will be a hybrid virtual and in-person event running from June 4 through June 13.

Middletown Pride

June 1 at 1 p.m.: Virtual Pride Parade

June 5 at 5-8 p.m.: Talent showcase

June 6 at 2-6 p.m. - Talent showcase

Two socially distant Middletown Pride Showcases featuring performers, live music. The South Green will be sectioned off for each group of up to 6 individuals. Reservations required.

Ridgefield Pride in the Park

June 26 at 12 p.m.: Family-friendly celebration with music, games, and much more.

West Hartford Pride

June 1 at 8:30 a.m.: Flag raising at Unity Green in West Hartford Center

June 26 and 27 Mini Film Fest with Out Film CT

The Hartford

In recognition of LGBTQ Pride Month, The Hartford stag sign on the Tower Building in downtown Hartford will light up in a rainbow color scheme beginning at dusk on June 1st through dawn on June 8th. In addition, we will proudly display a Pride banner on our Home Office Building for the month.

Other events

Hartford Pride is scheduled for September 2021

