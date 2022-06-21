Connecticut first state to partner with International LGBTQ+ Travel Association

Connecticut's Office of Tourism is among many brands that have committed support and will be listed among top global destinations that support the LGBTQ+ community.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is the first state to create a global partnership with International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), the state Office of Tourism announced Tuesday.

The Office of Tourism is among many brands that have committed support and are listed among the network of top global destinations that support the LGBTQ+ community.

“Connecticut has long led the nation on critical issues facing the LGBTQ+ community, and that is why I’m incredibly proud that we are the first state to join IGLTA as a global partner and emphasize to LGBTQ+ travelers in the U.S. and abroad that they are welcome and celebrated in our state,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Every person has the right to be themselves, free of discrimination, fear, and prejudice, and we’re committed to sharing those values with all who live, work, and play in Connecticut.”

“We’re thrilled and honored to join IGLTA in their mission of advancing LGBTQ+ travel,” Noelle P. Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said. “The LGBTQ+ community has always been an integral part of Connecticut’s fiber and the state’s tourism industry, and we’re putting that message front and center all year round in everything we do.”

The announcement comes during Connecticut's newest tourism campaign, "Find your Vibe," along with a revamped state tourism website. There is an LGBTQ+ section on the site that will be live year-round.

The IGLTA has provided year-round support to LGBTQ+ travelers since the early 1980s.

