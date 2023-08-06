The Place 2 Be & Drag Queen Extravaganza is 2 big trends becoming one

The Place 2 Be's New Haven location is just a few months old and is already selling out tickets for the now-frequent Drag Queen Extravaganzas.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A collaboration between two Connecticut-based trends is making big moves.

The Place 2 Be goes big with the chicken & waffle portions, sharable cocktails that require a ladle to serve, and the modern, cheeky "new concept" atmosphere freshened with greenery.

The local drag queens that now frequent the brunch joint go big with their death drops, hair flips and body glitter. Sky Casper, an event coordinator for many drag queens in the tri-state area, says he was inspired to bring the trending art form from the Big Apple to the Nutmeg State just a few years ago.

“I actually went to New York City and went to a drag brunch. And I was like ‘Drag brunch? That’s so cool,’ I’ve never seen one. There wasn’t any in Connecticut at the time,” Casper explained. "I went to go see a show and I had an amazing time."

It was after that he established the annual "Pink Eggs and Glam" show and now, the Drag Queen Extravaganza.

The Extravaganza is an exclusive collaboration that features Connecticut's queens on select weekends across many of the Place 2 Be locations in the area.

"I just love performing and just hearing people scream and have a good time - easily my favorite," said Ivanna, the Extravaganza's drag queen emcee.

The Place 2 Be's New Haven location is just a few months old and is already selling out tickets for the Extravaganza.

"They’re exciting, they’re loud, they're fun, full of energy. And it’s definitely something you don’t want to miss," said Kaila, a bartender at Place 2 Be's New Haven location. "Just expect a good time."

It's safe to say that the folks FOX61 spoke to after the Extravaganza enjoyed the show.

"I have been to many drag shows in my life, and to be honest – I'm from New York City, and not to compare, but this was legit amazing – had the time of my life," said Aisha, who just moved to Danbury from NYC. Discovering the extravaganza in the Elm City was part of exploring her new home state.

"We literally came on a whim to New Haven, stumbled upon this show, and when we heard it was a drag show, we were in," Aisha said.



Nick of New Haven came to the Extravaganza to celebrate milestones with friends: his recent divorce and a friend's first Mother's Day. He made it as a finalist in the audience-fueled "twerk off".

"That's just old habit," Nick joked.

There's hope in the LGBTQ+ community that art expression, particularly drag, without repercussions will also remain an "old habit."

"Everyone has the right to live their life how they want to live it. And I don’t see anything past it just being a show," Nick told FOX61 after the extravaganza. "It's art no matter who you break it down. Art is art, and [the drag queens are] out there doing their thing."

"Drag is an art form, it’s not a sexuality. That’s something people take [tend] to mix around so there’s a miscommunication in that," said Angelina Fierce, a drag queen who brands herself as "The Latin Doll". "I believe that drag is just drag; fun art in a way to entertain people."

Queens and spectators alike say the community is about inclusion and creating a welcoming environment for all to express themselves.

"What I really enjoy very, very much about drag is visibility," said Xio Marie LaBeija, who takes pride in being a plus-sized Afro-Latina drag queen. "It’s very important to make sure that we are showing representation within our community."

"I think the main thing is for humans to be kind to each other no matter what," said Katie Tabaj, who attended the show with a friend. "The community, the drag community especially, is so welcoming of everybody no matter what, just they’re unapologetically themselves and love others for doing the same thing."

"It’s really great to offer these safe spaces for anyone that needs them, wants to come out and have a great time, and honestly the vibes are really great. We have an amazing time," said Casper.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

