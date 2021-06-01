Lamont signs Parentage Act; commemorates LGBTQ+ Pride month

Connecticut Parentage Act ensures that all children have equal access to the security of a legal parent-child relationship

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont joined a group of state officials and advocates for an event at the State Capitol in Hartford marking the beginning of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

During the event, the governor held a bill signing ceremony for legislation that enacts the Connecticut Parentage Act, which ensures that all children – including those with LGBTQ+ parents – have equal access to the security of a legal parent-child relationship.

June is recognized as Pride month after the riots at the Stonewall Inn, a tavern in New York City's Greenwich Village which was the site of a 1969 uprising widely viewed as the start of the modern gay civil rights movement.

A police raid on June 28, 1969 triggered a riot by a group of transgender, lesbian and gay patrons objecting to the continuing harassment by authorities. That night they blockaded officers in the building for a time.

The event triggered several nights of riots and the following year, LGBT groups staged a parade to mark the anniversary.

Since then, Pride events around the country have grown. In some cities, the Pride parade is one of the largest events of the year.

Traditionally, Hartford Pride has been scheduled in September so as not to conflict with larger events in Boston and New York City.

