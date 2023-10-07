Lineup for Out Film CT, Connecticut's LGBTQ film, festival announced

Out Film CT runs from October 6-15 in person and virtually.

HARTFORD, Conn. — OutFilm CT has announced the lineup for its 36th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival, which runs from October 6 through 15.

The 2023 event features over 100 feature-length movies, short films, and documentaries, selected from hundreds of submissions. Most of the films will play at Trinity College's Cinestudio. Closing night films will be shown at Wadsworth Atheneum in downtown Hartford.

In-Person & Hybrid Screenings

See the full schedule for virtual in-person showings for features and shorts.

Trailers may contain adult themes and content.





Streaming Films

Stream online: Available October 6, 12:00 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

A hilarious and touching documentary about three older gay bears working in Hollywood who tire of having their gay-themed ideas rejected by the mainstream and decide to produce their own web series.

Stream online: Available October 6, 12:00 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

Lisa is a blue-collar aspiring songwriter who is forced to work at a local 'urban farm' when the bank forecloses on her family's farm. There she meets Dalia, a successful Muslim woman who has a position of responsibility in the family business despite pushback from her fiancé.

Stream online: Available October 6, 12:00 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

Today is Nina's big day. The day when she will no longer hide and will bravely tell everyone she no longer identifies as a boy. But the 8-year-old doesn't realize how this decision will shake up her family.

No trailer video is available.





Stream online: Available October 6, 12:00 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

Mira discovers what freedom feels like when you break the rules, reinvent yourself, and let yourself love.

Triple Oh!

Stream online: Available October 6, 12:00 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

In this dark comedy-drama, a mismatched duo of lesbian ambulance drivers sometimes save lives, and sometimes not so much. Sassy, street-smart Taylor (Tayls) and her newbie, by-the-book partner Cate are constantly at odds with each other as they face the absurdity of life and death head on.

Stream online: Available October 6, 12:00 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

Esther Newton has spent six decades writing about and forging queer communities. Her 1972 book Mother Camp: Female Impersonators in America is noted as the first rigorous academic/anthropological study of queer community in modern history. This documentary is a rare look at queer history and gender studies through a living lesbian icon.

Virtual-only Short Films Programs

Stream online: Available October 6, 12:00 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

World View: International Shorts - From Guyana to Taiwan, and Iran to Spain, we bring the world to you with great stories from all over around the globe.

Beyond the Rainbow: BIPOC Shorts - Experience life’s joy, passion, love, struggle, loss, triumph and so much more, with this selection of stories from queer communities of color.

We're Coming Out: Youth Shorts - For younger people seeking stories that reflect their life and aspirations, or for the young at heart, this program has something for everyone.

In Our Opinion: Committee Recommended - Committee members reveal their personal tastes in this eclectic blend of shorts they curated just for you.

Stream online: Available October 6, 12:00 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

This powerful and emotional drama centers on a prominent middle-aged novelist, Stéphane Belcourt, who visits his childhood town after 30 years and is flooded with memories of his first gay love.





Stream online: Available October 6, 12:00 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

A sunbaked Sicilian town in the summer of 1982 provides a vivid backdrop for this tender and romantic drama about two teenagers who are dangerously drawn to each other in a deeply homophobic society.

In-person showings

Friday, October 6, 7:00 p.m. @Cinestudio

Forget everything you think you know about road trips and coming-of-age stories and just enjoy this creative and funny mashup of the two genres.





Saturday, October 7, 7:00 p.m. @Cinestudio

Stream online: Available October 8, 12:01 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

Joanna's mind is like a flashing amusement park at peak season. She desperately needs her ADHD meds to keep her buzzy brain in order, but the family's money has run out and she has to get very creative. Amidst all of this chaos, she becomes enthralled with a new classmate, the charming and confident Audrey.

Sat, Oct 7th, 3:00 PM @ Cinestudio

Stream online: Available October 8, 12:01 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

This documentary takes a look at another side of New London, the rich history of the LGBTQ community.

Saturday, October 7, 2023, 9:30 p.m. @Cinestudio

Joe is about to be released from a youth detention center and is preparing for the freedom that he so desperately craves. But then William arrives and it's a case of love at first sight.

Industry Mixer

Sunday, October 8 from 12pm to 2pm

Labyrinth Brewery,148 Forest Street in Manchester. The event is free and no registration is required.

This event welcomes all those working in the film industry in Connecticut, providing an opportunity to network, share ideas, and relax in a friendly space. There will be an opportunity for people to introduce themselves, talk about their work and upcoming projects, and perhaps share their experiences of the ongoing Writer's Guild and SAG/AFTRA strikes.

Sun, Oct 8th, 3:00 p.m. @ Cinestudio

What if the word 'homosexual' was never meant to be in the Bible? That's the premise of this fascinating documentary that reveals an amazing surprise, discovered by a gay seminary scholar and a straight activist who delved into never-before-seen archival materials at Yale University.

Sunday, October 8 7:00 p.m. @Cinestudio

Stream online: Available October 6, 12:01 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

Monday, October 9 7:00 p.m. @Cinestudio

Stream online: Available October 6, 12:01 a.m. - October 23, 11:59 p.m.

Tuesday, October 10 7:00 p.m. @Cinestudio

Stream online: Available October 8, 12:01 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

Wednesday, October 11, 7:30 p.m. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m. @Cinestudio

Stream online: Available October 8, 12:01 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

Over the course of a single hectic day in New York City, Feña experiences an emotional roller coaster as three people from his past are thrust back into his life, including his hot and hunky former boyfriend John.

Thursday, October 12, 7:00 p.m. @Cinestudio

Beautifully acted and well crafted, the film creates a persistent tension around the question of "will they, or won't they?"

Friday, October 13, 7 - 9:30 p.m. @ Cinestudio

Stream online: Available October 14, 12:01 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m

Paloma is a transgender woman whose most cherished dream is to marry her boyfriend in a traditional church wedding. But the local priest in her Brazilian village refuses to perform the ceremony.

Friday, October 13, 9:30 - 11:30 p.m. @ Cinestudio

Stream online: Available October 14, 12:01 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m.

When a gay couple returns to Egypt, they fear that they have fallen prey to witchcraft because of their "sins."

Sat, Oct 14th, 3:00 PM @ Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

Stream online: Available October 6, 12:02 a.m. - October 23, 12:01 a.m.

Saturday, October 14, 7 - 9:30 p.m. @ Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

This fantastical summer romance features the iconic music of the Indigo Girls and is packed with great dance numbers and loaded with fun cameos, including the Indigo Girls themselves and Lea DeLaria.

Sun, Oct 15, 3:00 p.m. @ Cinestudio

Stream online: Available October 16, 12:01 a.m. - October 22, 11:59 p.m

In this charming romantic comedy, Liv is a young woman who is close to her parents and works in the family greengrocer business. Against all expectations, she falls in love with the spirited and somewhat older Andrea, who claims to be suffering from stress.

Sunday, October 15 7:00 p.m. Cinestudio

Simon is a rising star of the Montreal drag scene who simultaneously faces disappointment from two impossible loves.

