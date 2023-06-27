'Love louder' | Enfield church stands up to hate with photoshoot

Despite the act of two hateful men, they are spreading one message loud and clear: there’s no place for hate in their church.

ENFIELD, Conn. — On the heels of two men shouting hateful comments during a Sunday morning church service at Enfield Congregational, United Church of Christ, parishioners and community members are standing up against hate, with a no-hate campaign photoshoot.

A safe space, that’s what Pastor Greg Gray tries to provide for his congregation and community members at Enfield Congregational, United Church of Christ, but that was interrupted on Sunday by two men shouting hateful comments during a church service.

“It was very scary because I've seen disabled discrimination my whole life, believe it or not, and having this happens to me as part of the LGBTQ plus community, it was really traumatizing but I'm glad me and my family and all the other members are safe,” said church member, Isabella Roblero.

But despite this, they are spreading one message loud and clear: there’s no place for hate in their church.

“My message is when hate is strong, love louder,” said pastor Greg Gray.

One way they are loving louder is with a photoshoot Tuesday, for anyone who wanted to be a part of the California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality.

“It is a happy coincidence that this was already planned about a year ago. So here we are in the wake of Sunday and enjoying this event anyway,” said Gray.

This organization has taken 65 thousand photos so far, worldwide and now this community gets to be part of their message: no hate.

“This has always been a dream of mine since I always basically ever since I heard about the no hate campaign to be able to do it is really, really inspiring to sit back and to inspire not even just disabled people, colored people in the community that were beautiful. We are stronger and never get that wrong,” said Roblero

Wednesday, the church is having a vigil to stand against hate in response to the events that happened on Sunday.

The NOH8 campaign will be in other cities in Connecticut for more open shoots. To find a city near you, click here.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

