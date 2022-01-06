Mansfield Pride Month kicks off with flag raising

The town is hosting events throughout June, including the first Celebrate Pride festival on June 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Pride events are back on this year across Connecticut after the pandemic brought cancellations over the last two years.

The Town of Mansfield is preparing to hold its first-ever Pride festival next Friday.

LGBTQIA+ Pride Month kicked off with a flag-raising of the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride Flag Tuesday afternoon at Town Hall. It’s the 3rd flag-raising since the town’s first Pride flag was flown in 2020.

"It’s really important to raise, especially an inclusive Pride flag because the community is so diverse," said 11-year-old Mansfield resident Lilith Hancock-Braun. "We need to show that this is accepting of all people."

She was one of the dozens of residents in attendance.

"I think showing my support shows that our generation cares about this issue," Hancock-Braun said.

"For me as a queer person, seeing a flag is a symbol that it’s okay for me to be there, I’m welcome there, I’m accepted there," said Katie Bell, Youth Services Supervisor for the Town of Mansfield. "Seeing it for our kids, in particular, it’s suicide prevention because they see it and they know, even if my people at home aren’t okay with who I am, there are people who are okay with who I am. There are people who celebrate who I am."

Mansfield is preparing to host their first Pride festival in about a week.

"We’re so excited that this event, years in the making, is happening," Bell said.

Bell, who is organizing the festival, said the town had originally planned to hold the event in June 2020, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

This year, the town’s first Celebrate Pride festival will be held on Friday, June 10 in the Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs at 7 p.m. The event will feature music, activities, a movie screening and UConn Dairy Bar ice cream.

“We’re at a stage where it felt safe to gather, it felt good to gather, where everyone who wanted to attend could feel comfortable to attend,” Bell said.

Throughout the month of June, communities across Connecticut will host Pride events.

Triangle Community Center is hosting a Pride Silent Disco on June 4 from 7-10 p.m. at 650 West Ave in Norwalk. June 11 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. is Pride in the Park at Mathews Park.

Middletown PrideFEST will be held on June 4 from 2-10 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Middletown.

Ridgefield Pride in the Park will take place on June 4 from 12-3 p.m. at Ballard Park located at 485 Main Street.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.