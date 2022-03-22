Out Film CT announces dates for 2022 festival

The LGBTQ+ film festival will feature in-person and virtual screenings

HARTFORD, Conn. — Out Film CT, the state's LGBTQ film festival, has announced dates for this year.

Organizers said the 35th annual festival will run from June 3 to June 12. Films will be screened in person as well as virtually as it has for the past two festivals.

In-person movie screenings will be offered at Cinestudio, located on the campus of Trinity College. In addition, Out Film CT will offer virtual screenings of shorts and features via the non-profit's website, OutFilmCT.org.

"Interest in submitting films for our 35th annual film festival is at an all-time high with over 650 submissions." Festival Co-Director Shane Engstrom said, "This is a great indicator that our festival has taken its place among the premier events to experience the best of LGBTQ filmmaking."

"The quality of the movies we have received is exceptional and we cannot wait to present these diverse and exciting works to the Greater Hartford community and beyond," said Co-Director Jaime Ortega.

The full schedule and lineup of films will be announced mid-May. Tickets will be sold for individual screenings, FestiPasses to view multiple films, and tickets for virtual-only programming.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.