Out Film CT to put on PRIDE mini-festival in June

This year, the full festival moves from its usual late May/early June dates to October.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Looking for some LGBTQ+ themed films during Pride Month?

Out Film CT will present a PRIDE MiniFest, June 15 - 17 at Cinestudio, on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford.

The MiniFest starts Thursday, June 15 with 'Shorts with Pride,' an evening of short films that spans the LGBTQ experience. The Friday night feature film 'Blue Jean' finds a young woman at a crossroads when her career and sexual identity collide in Margaret Thatcher's England.

The Saturday matinee features the documentary 'Kokomo City,' followed by a pre-recorded Q&A with director D. Smith. The Saturday evening program includes a live Q&A with Connecticut-native Isaac Krasner, the young star of Big Boys. The MiniFest concludes with a free pizza and soft drink party outside Cinestudio following the Saturday night screening.

"Moving the main Festival to October makes it possible for people to enjoy those Pride events and still have the opportunity to enjoy a full-length film festival later in the year," said Festival Co-Director Marina Yurieva. "In addition, Trinity and other colleges are in session in October, which means that students will now have the opportunity to attend the Festival.”

Co-Director Shane Engstrom also noted there’s a better availability of films in October. “Sometimes the films we’d like to show have been promised to bigger festivals for their World or U.S. premiere in June or July so they’re not available to us until later in the year. By moving the Festival to October, we’re able to open up a wider selection of new films to our Connecticut audience.”

