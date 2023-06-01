Pride Month events happening in Connecticut for 2023

All around Connecticut, there will be parades, festivals, and so much more to celebrate and honor Pride Month and the LGBTQAI+ community.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's June, meaning it's officially Pride Month!

June 1

Ridgefield CT Pride and Ridgefield’s First Selectman, Rudy Marconi, will raise the Pride Progress flag, which will fly high in front of Town Hall for the month of June. Attendees will be treated to an original poem read by Ridgefield Poet Laureate Emerita Barb Jennes, which she wrote for the occasion. The event begins at 10 a.m. Learn more about Ridgefield CT Pride here.

The official Middletown Pride kick-off will be at the Pride crosswalk on Main Street at 10 a.m., and then head over to City Hall for the City’s 6th Annual Flag Raising. After that, Mayor Benjamin Florsheim will issue a mayoral proclamation for Pride Month! Learn more here.

Don't forget about the Middletown Pride Pop-Up Shop later, running from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.! Join the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce as they kick off Pride Month while getting decked out in Middletown Pride merch! Also enjoy music by DJ Ivanna, free drinks, and a special performance by Middletown Pride's 2023 Grand Marshal, Hella Swagg! Learn more here.

You can also join West Hartford Pride in their flag-raising ceremony! The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Unity Green Farmington Avenue and South Main Street. Learn more here.

June 2

All are invited to attend a Pride Month Flag Raising Ceremony at 5 p.m. in front of Hamden's Memorial Town Hall, 2372 Whitney Ave, with parking onsite at 2900 Dixwell Ave. Following the flag-raising ceremony, the Town of Hamden and the Hamden PRIDE Committee cordially invite you to stay for Community Conversations: Forum and Dinner also held at Memorial Town Hall. This free event will feature educational presentations and a diverse panel discussion over food. Learn more here!

June 3

Ridgefield’s 4th Annual Pride in the Park celebration will take place on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. in Ballard Park, with the rain location being Yanity Gym. The event will also feature a parade around the park starting at 1 p.m. Ridgefield Pride in the Park is free, open to the public, and catering to families, with various activities, crafts, entertainment, and informational tables geared towards all ages! For more about the event, head here.

The 5th Annual Middletown PrideFEST will take place on Saturday, with the rain date June 4, from noon – 10 p.m. PrideFEST is an all-afternoon street fair on Main Street that combines exhibitors, entertainers, food, and activities for all ages, including a 21+ area, and will feature our Pride March (1 p.m.-2 p.m.), Pride Rally on the South Green (2:30 p.m. -4 p.m.), and Pride Showcase Concerts (4 p.m.- 7 p.m.). Then join Middletown Pride for their first-ever Middletown Pride Tea Dance from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Old Church Street, hosted by Jerry’s Pizza! Learn more about the event here.

Also happening in Middletown is the Drag Artist Story Hour beginning at 11:30 a.m.! Join Middletown Pride for songs and stories during their Drag Artist Storytime at the Wesleyan RJ Julia Bookstore! This is an all-ages event but recommended for ages 3-8. The event plans to run until about noon. Learn more here!

June 8

Calling bicyclists of all levels! Join the Hartford Gay & Lesbian Health Collective, West Hartford Pride, and Trek Bicycle Newington for a Pride Ride beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting spot is at the parking lot at the corner of Arapahoe and LaSalle in West Hartford at 5:45 p.m. There will be a bike decorating contest with prizes! Bring a bike, helmet, and plenty of water. Learn more and sign up in advance here.

June 10

It'll be a bow-wow of a time at the Pups and Pride Parade and Celebration in Canton! It's a family celebration of Pride featuring local artists from The Canton Arts Council, raffles, kid’s art activities, and the third annual Pups and Pride Parade. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Don't forget to register your dog before heading to the event! Proceeds from the sale of the art and the raffle will be donated to the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective. Learn more about the event here.

Join Triangle Community Center, the Fairfield County LGBTQ+ Community, people from all across the Tri-state area and other neighboring states, as well as allies for their annual, family-friendly Pride in the Park! This year's event will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Norwalk from noon to 8 a.m. To learn more, head to their website.

June 11

Join Suffield Pride in their celebration on Sunday. The Suffield Pride event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on the Suffield Green, hosted by ABAR Suffield. To learn more, head to their Instagram!

June 17

Enfield is holding its 1st Annual Enfield Pride Celebration after the rousing success of their 2022 Pride at the Square! Hosted by Enfield Pride, the celebration is even bigger this year! Come out for a day of food and fun, music, and games. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here!

---

For more ideas on events across the state, head to CT visit.

