'It really is drowning out the complaint' | Ridgefield ice cream shop turns backlash over Pride-inspired flavor into tasty fundraiser

Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe will continue the sale of Pride ice cream through June 26, the date of Pride in the Park

RIDGEFIELD, Conn — Last Friday, Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe received a call from a customer saying they were unhappy with the shop’s decision to serve a Pride-inspired ice cream flavor and that they would not be coming back.

Debbie Backes, the shop’s owner, responded with a Facebook post saying, “We have now decided to donate 100% of the profits from our Pride ice cream to Ridgefield CT Pride. We are proud of these students who seek to celebrate, educate, promote acceptance and provide support.”

The post went viral, receiving 1,600 likes and over 300 shares.

“That was kind of our response to being disappointed and realizing that it was important for them to put on Pride in the Park and continue to educate and promote acceptance,” Backes told FOX61 News.

The comments on Facebook include messages of support from people both in and outside the Ridgefield community, with some saying they will even travel for ice cream to support the shop’s stance on Pride’s importance.

“Someone came two and a half hours, like ‘we’re going to make a two-and-a-half-hour drive.’ I said the ice cream’s good, but you could make a donation. People have really, really risen to it,” Backes said. “I’m just glad that the kids can see how much love and support there is out there. And it really is drowning out the complaint. So, in the end, I’m glad I put it out there, but it’s been crazy.”

Backes said they’ve made about 40 gallons of Pride ice cream, which is a lot more than usual. She estimates they’ve sold five times more Pride ice cream than she expected.

Demand for Pride ice cream has been so high since the post, Backes said, that she’s afraid they may run out of Gummi Skittles.

“People are making donations and calling and saying, I want to buy some Pride ice cream. And they’re giving their credit card number and saying, give it to the next customer or to a group in town. It’s really reached out farther than we expected,” Backes said.

She said they haven’t been focusing on how much money they’ve raised because that’s not what this is about.

“People have been reacting really well to it. It’s been really nice to see, and it gives people an excuse to kind of show their love and support,” Backes said.

Deborah Ann’s plans to keep the Pride ice cream flavor until the end of Pride month, or at least through June 26, which is the date for Pride in the Park.

The event is hosted by Ridgefield CT Pride, created in 2019 by the joint GSA clubs of the Ridgefield Public Schools. Pride in the Park’s goal is to reach the greater public and provide ongoing support throughout the year through monthly support groups.

Until then, Pride ice cream will be available at Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe at 381 Main St in Ridgefield.

