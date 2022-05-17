Springfield to hold inaugural Pride Parade

The event will be held on June 4 starting at 10 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The city of Springfield will be holding its inaugural pride parade on Saturday, June 4, according to the Springfield Pride Parade Organization.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Springfield Technical Community College and end at around 5 p.m. outside City Hall.

The event follows the proclamation of June as Springfield's official LGBTQ Pride Month in June 2020.

Tauren Bethea, founder and CEO of SPPO, said that the event will help to "inspire individuals to speak freely and live their truth without being judged."

“The parade serves as a platform to commemorate individuals within the LGBTQIA+ community," Bethea said.

Bethea also said that the parade provides an educational and "safe space for the youth."

The SPPO said that those with questions or comments about the parade can contact Marvin Newsome Jr via his email at media@springfieldprideparade.org.

