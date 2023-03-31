Trans flag raising in Hartford symbolizes being seen on Transgender Day of Visibility

The transgender flag flew at the state Capitol for the first time, and that flag's visibility in the capital city was an affirming message.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On this day of Transgender Day of Visibility, the transgender community is not only fighting for its right to be affirmed and seen as who they are, but to have the safety and luxury to stay visible and avoid risking their lives to express themselves.

"It's about celebrating and affirming trans people while we're still here, and giving visibility to all of the really bright and exciting and affirming good things the trans community has for them," said Mel Cordner, the executive director of Q+, in a studio interview with FOX61.

Ace Ricker, a Q+ board member, strives to be a visible role model for younger people going through what he went through when he was transitioning.

"When I was younger, I didn't have anyone I thought I could connect to, and I didn't see myself in any type of future," Ricker said during a FOX61 studio interview.

"I'm a person that's in the coffee shop ordering a coffee next to you, getting my oil change done, and Transgender Day of Visibility really affirms that we're no different than anyone else, and we should deserve what everyone else has," Ricker continued.

"You will always have a home in our beautiful state of Connecticut," Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said at the flag-raising Friday. "It is a very clear reminder that we see you, we love, we welcome you and we're not gonna stop fighting for your rights."

Connecticut has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights for decades and continues efforts with the newly established advocacy organization, Equality Connecticut. The group hopes to combat the increasing political and physical attacks the community sees nationwide.

"Our state is blessed with a rich and effective network of community-based transgender organizations, programs, and services," Equality Connecticut said Friday. "Welcoming transgender families means the state must provide appropriate support and protection from discrimination in housing, health care, and education. We hope they find not only safety, but power, joy, and community."

Being seen and visible, however, is being used against the community, as laws negatively targeting the LGBTQ+ community are being passed in other parts of the country.

Most recently and notably, Tennessee's legislature proposed and passed bills that hinder a person's right to stay visible.

Earlier in March, a Tennessee state bill was signed into law that considers "adult cabaret performance," which includes drag, an offense when done so on public property or in an environment where kids can see it.

Tennessee's senate passed bill 1440, which codifies "sex" as “a person’s immutable biological sex as determined by anatomy and genetics existing at the time of birth and evidence of a person’s biological sex.” It hasn't moved passed the Tenn. state House.

"It is unsafe for trans people to exist within their dignities, not only in this country but globally," said Erycka Ortiz, community impact coordinator for the New Haven Pride Center.

According to Ortiz, there have been six known deaths of trans people nationwide so far this year. Many trans deaths could be presumed invisible, as many victims are misgendered and crimes against them are underreported, according to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

A 2022 report from HRC shows that out of over 300 instances of fatal violence against transgender people over the past decade, most victims are people of color, around 85%. And around 85% of the victims were transgender women.

There are simple ways people outside the LGBTQ+ community can help members of the community feel visible, seen and safe say advocates.

"Allyship is about doing it all the time and being consistent," Cordner said.

This includes using pronouns and encouraging others to use someone's preferred pronouns, even when they are not in the same room, Cordner says.

"To affirm a space and to affirm a person and not necessarily immediately questioning them for who they are," Ricker added.

Even though the Day of Visibility comes once a year, being an ally and continuing the work to affirm and see our trans community for who they are is an everyday crusadesay advocates.

"Let our efforts not end here with just a flag raising," Ortiz said, "But reflect in our investments, reflect in the safety we create, reflect in our visibility and in our policy."

