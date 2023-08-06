'To be trans is to be persistent' | Navigating the challenge waters of transgender healthcare

For members of the trans community, it can require extra effort to find, and afford, quality health care.

HARTFORD, Conn. — For the trans community, access to quality healthcare continues to be a struggle – in part because transitioning often requires a whole host of specialized services.

Unfortunately for them, there can be just as many barriers to those services as they are services themselves.

“I'll be honest, outside of Connecticut, some doctors won't even look at you,” said Dawn Ennis, who said she struggled for years to find quality, compassionate care before having a vaginoplasty in 2018.

Ennis said to be trans is to be persistent.

“I had a doctor who was treating me who refused to meet me eye to eye, make eye contact, and I asked him one day, I said, ‘What's the problem here?'” Ennis explained.

Ennis said the reply made her walk out of the office.

“He says, ‘Don't you understand? We don't want you here; we don't want you in our office.’”

Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist with Hartford HealthCare, said trans people don’t just need to be persistent in finding healthcare but also persistent in convincing people it’s even needed.

"You have to insist over and over and over again – you have to sort of prove that it's ‘not a phase,' you have to do all these things to show that it is real and true,” she said.

Saunders said that the need for persistence leads to the first barrier trans people often face and they get discouraged from seeking care in the first place.

“Very often, trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming folks have a fear of being discriminated against, stigmatized, rejected – so they don't seek out any health care,” Saunders explained.

“So many people would rather just basically stay inside for risk of being hurt or being scared or being rejected.”

When trans people seek care, finding a competent and compassionate doctor requires that same persistence and patience.

“I would say the two biggest barriers right now are access to care, and then once you get access, oftentimes people are waiting six months, nine months, a year, 15 months, 18 months...” Saunders said.

Ennis said she had to go out of state for her gender-affirming surgery in 2018.

“We need specialized care,” she said. “So we need to start there with training doctors to be better at dealing with patients like us.”

For all the barriers to healthcare, progress is being made, and more options are becoming available, like Hartford Healthcare’s Center for Gender Health, which has been open for less than a year.

“We started this because we knew that the need was great,” said Saunders, the director of the center located in Hartford.

Saunders said the clinic is multi-disciplinary, endocrinology, primary care, psychiatry, and behavioral health psychology. She explained that her team helps patients to navigate the entire healthcare system, from finding the right doctor to advocating for patients to insurance companies.

“We have the ability to write those letters or get you access to providers who can certify that a procedure is medically necessary,” Saunders said.

Another significant barrier to trans healthcare is cost. Saunders’ team works with insurance companies on that and can even help uninsured patients get care through the state’s HUSKY Health insurance program.

HUSKY Health has expanded its coverage of trans health care over the years by declaring not just some gender-affirming surgeries to be medically necessary but even some facial feminization surgeries.

“It helps them blend in, and honestly, with people being so hateful these days, I think anything helps you blend in is good,” said Ennis, who opted to forego that surgery.

Both Ennis and Dr. Saunders said progress is being made in a field that needs a lot more of it.

“Every five to 10 years, we have gained a level of progression. We still have a ways to go,” Saunders said.

To learn more about the Center for Gender Health, head here.

