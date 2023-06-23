West Hartford hosting fourth annual pride festival Saturday

West Hartford Pride will start at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning on the steps of West Hartford Pride.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Pride festivals are happening across the country this weekend and Connecticut is no different. Preparations are underway Friday evening ahead of the fourth Annual West Hartford Pride Festival.

This year’s event is expected to be the largest, so far. Each year the event has grown originally starting in West Hartford’s unity green, then to Blue Backs Square, and now the event will take place at West Hartford Town Hall.

West Hartford Pride will start at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning on the steps of West Hartford Pride with various speakers from local and state leaders.

The 2023 Keynote speaker is Michele Rayner Goolsby the first Black LGBTQ+ person elected to the Florida Legislature.

“Having a speaker like Michelle Rayner Goolsby coming here and talking about the things that are going on in Florida and in our nation and making it real for us is so important to our community. So, that we keep grinding and we keep pushing forward and keep pushing the movement forward,” said Adrienne Billings-Smith, a board member of West Hartford Pride.

At Noon, the event will move to the East side of town hall for the remainder of the afternoon where the festival will continue with various vendors, and entertainment for the entire family, ending with a Tea Dance. Organizers say this event is all about inclusion and authenticity.

“It's really about representation for us to make sure that those who may not be comfortable coming out yet, or those who are uncomfortable identifying, or who may not know how they identify can see that they're welcome here, they're loved here, and that no matter what we want them at West Hartford Pride,” said Johanna Schubert.

West Hartford Pride is expected to make a big announcement during the festival. West Hartford Pride Co-Chairs told FOX61 the announcement will show support from the State level for not only West Hartford Pride but for LGBTQ+ people living in Connecticut.



The event will happen rain or shine.

