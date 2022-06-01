West Hartford Pride kicks off with flag raising

The entire month will feature celebrations to uplift the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The pride flag is now waving over the center of West Hartford, sending the message, that all are welcome here.

"We just want to say, be loud, be proud, identify as yourself and you're safe here," said Johanna Schubert, co-chair, of West Hartford Pride.

June is Pride Month, which holds a special meaning, that's a little different for everybody.

"June is about visibility, it's about solidarity, it's about living authentic selves and our truths," said Barry Walters, co-chair of West Hartford Pride.

In West Hartford, Wednesday evening was the beginning of an entire month of celebrations meant to uplift the LGBTQ+ community and anyone who wants to participate.

"We really want everybody to feel comfortable participating at whatever level makes sense for them. So if people are more covid conscious and they prefer events over zoom if they want to come to smaller events that are outdoors if they want to participate from home, anything, we hope we have something available for them," Schubert said.

This is the third year West Hartford Pride is being held and it started in part because of the support people showed during a small rally years ago.

"Kids were coming from everywhere and telling us how much they enjoyed it and how they like to feel a sense of belonging," Walters said.

It means a lot for families to see everyone represented in their own neighborhoods.

"I was actually born in 1969 when Stonewall took place so for me to grow up and kind of experience different levels of acceptance and to now be married and have my whole family attend my wedding and then have daughters, it just means so much," said Michelle Paradis of West Hartford.

Lessons in love and acceptance that will be passed down to even the youngest members of the community, through celebrations and togetherness.

"It's really important for them to see different types of families and being accepting of kids that have different types of families," Paradis said.

For more information on West Hartford Pride, visit here.

