Employee fully extricated from pasta making machinery at South Windsor business, Life Star on scene

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Crews responded to a workplace incident early Monday morning at Carla's Pasta.

Officials confirmed that Life Star and South Windsor FD responded to the production facility on Talbot Lane for reports that a worker got "entangled with pasta making machinery."

According to police, the person has been entangled for over two hours.

First responders from Broad Brook and East Hartford are on scene as mutual aid and are using cutting tools.

Officials say as of 6:09 a.m., the individual has fully extricated from the machine.

FOX61 learned that a co-worker called for help around 3:30 a.m. after finding the individual entangled.

This is a developing story.

