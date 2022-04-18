With summer around the corner, the search for lifeguards has begun

Towns and cities are looking to fill positions at local pools and DEEP needs to staff 8 state parks.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Months before the summer begins, the search for lifeguards has already started. With eight state parks to be staffed, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is finding it difficult to get applicants.

"We're facing a number of challenges. A lot of different entities are also looking for lifeguards," said Sarah Battistini, water safety coordinator, for the DEEP's state parks division.

The pandemic playing a role in the staffing shortage, as well as things like paid internships, that high school and college students, seem to be choosing over positions like lifeguarding.

To help recruit people, the state has added some incentives including higher pay and paid training.

"One of the hurdles was to come in with a Red Cross training, a Red Cross certificate. So we've gone ahead and we're providing all of the training you need to lifeguard at our parks. Not only is it free, but we're gonna pay people to take further time taking the training," Battistini said.

From the shoreline to the city, officials are doing what they can to encourage applicants.

"If you're interested in becoming certified as a lifeguard and are not yet certified, we will run that program for you. We will get you certified. We'll pay the cost," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Hartford has several pools that are in need of more lifeguards. The job is described as rewarding, and a great opportunity for young people to get started on their careers.

"It's one of those experiences where you can actually take your skills, life skills here and bring them to anywhere and anything that you want to do," said Jose Negron, a Hartford lifeguard.

The public is encouraged to spread the word too, with the hope of making it safer for everyone to swim this summer.

"Lifeguards provide a layer of protection to our swimmers in our designated swimming areas. Lifeguards can help you out if you get into trouble. They will warn you ahead of time of behaviors or areas where it can be potentially dangerous," Battistini said.

More information on the DEEP's lifeguard program can be found here.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.