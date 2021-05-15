LifeStar called after car crashes into utility pole

The operator of the car was taken to Hartford Hospital by helicopter.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn — Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning a car struck a CL&P pole on Route 44 by Church Street.

Police say that the car crossed over the double yellow line and the other side of the road, where it hit the utility pole.

Their were two people in the car at the time of the accident. According to police the driver was flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital, while the passenger was taken to St. Francis Hospital by ambulance.

State police say that the case remains under investigation.

