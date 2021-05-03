Lifetime releases trailer for TV film about Jennifer Dulos disappearance

The movie called, "Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos" is scheduled to air on June 5.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It has been nearly two years since Jennifer Dulos was reported missing after dropping her children off at school.

Now, her disappearance and her relationship with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos is heading to the television screen.

Lifetime will be airing on June 5, "Gone Mom" The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos."

The 42-second trailer released this weekend shows Jennifer Dulos before she went missing and the events that followed after that fateful day in May 2019.

On May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Traconis, his girlfriend at the time Jennifer Dulos went missing, were arrested and charged with her disappearance. Fotis Dulos died by suicide in January 2020

Police have presumed Jennifer Dulos is dead based on evidence they found in her garage. Traconis and Fotis' friend, Kent Mawhinney, are still facing prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' death.

The Lifetime film stars Annabeth Gish as Jennifer Dulos and Warren Christie as Fotis Dulos. It was directed by Gail Harvey.

Watch the trailer below:

