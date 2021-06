The strike happened on Gerthmere Drive just behind Corbin's Corner shopping center around 8:20 a.m.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials said a house fire in West Hartford was caused by a lightning strike.

The strike happened on Gerthmere Drive just behind Corbin's Corner shopping center around 8:20 a.m.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

