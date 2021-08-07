Limousine bus full of wedding guests catches fire in Morris

MORRIS, Connecticut — A group of guests headed to a wedding in Morris were slightly delayed when the limousine company bus they were traveling in overheated -- and then burst into flames.

According to the Morris Fire Company, the bus was traveling on Route 109 towards the South Farms wedding venue just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when the bus's engine began to overheat. The driver pulled over, the guests got out, and flames began to consume it. The fire company responded, and was able to put out the fire, which consumed most of the bus. Luckily, no one was injured.